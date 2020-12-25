iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 74 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 12.28% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

