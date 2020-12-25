Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 112,015 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

