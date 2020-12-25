IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Raised to $250.30 at Smith Barney Citigroup

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.95.

Shares of IPGP opened at $220.97 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $222.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 55.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 833.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

