Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB) shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a market cap of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.15.

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

