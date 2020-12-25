Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of IOVA opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 114,963 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

