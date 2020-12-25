IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $804.15 million and approximately $20.85 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00097771 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars.

