InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Trading Up 7%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.64. 2,979,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 765,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

