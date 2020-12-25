InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Trading Up 7%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.64. 2,979,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 765,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
