Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 705 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 937% compared to the average volume of 68 put options.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.71 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,704 shares of company stock worth $8,565,266 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CareDx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CareDx by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,552,000.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

