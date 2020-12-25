Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,112 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,597% compared to the typical volume of 537 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 29,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.