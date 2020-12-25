Investors Buy Large Volume of Axonics Modulation Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 439 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 449% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

Shares of AXNX opened at $47.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.01. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $617,809.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,773.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,135.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,926 shares of company stock worth $1,924,424 over the last ninety days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,668 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 388,713 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 516,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 337,095 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,271,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 333,016 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

