Investors Buy High Volume of MBIA Call Options (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,013 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 589% compared to the average volume of 147 call options.

MBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MBI opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.05. MBIA has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

In other MBIA news, CEO William C. Fallon purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,397,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,790,156.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 173,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 95,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

