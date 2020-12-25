Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Shares Up 0.3%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.15 and last traded at $70.15. 258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Investor AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

