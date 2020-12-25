Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/18/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at 140166. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/10/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

ABNB stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

