Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.91

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and traded as high as $34.20. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 5,383 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 224,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

