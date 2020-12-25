Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.35. 22,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 62,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

