Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. 167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.