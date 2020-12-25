Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICPT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.46.

ICPT stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $883.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,437 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

