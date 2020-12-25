Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,091,784.98 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $1,091,784.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $1,056,977.79.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $946,387.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,005,601.08.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,948,258.14.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $1,927,637.13.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,720 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $966,803.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,272 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $1,932,934.88.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 10,175 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $547,313.25.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $938,720.23.

IBKR stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

