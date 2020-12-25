Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.14. Insulet posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

Insulet stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.28. 166,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,672. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $269.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.48.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 256.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

