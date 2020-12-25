InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get InspireMD alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN NSPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 7,443,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,333. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 222,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InspireMD (NSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.