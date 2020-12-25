InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.

InspireMD stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.64.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 222,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $100,000.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

