Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $651,961.44 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VRNT stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

