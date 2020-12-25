Insider Selling: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider Sells 14,160 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $7.13 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $527.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

