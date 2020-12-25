Insider Selling: Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Director Sells $320,000.00 in Stock

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PRLB opened at $172.55 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.26.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,678,000 after purchasing an additional 877,629 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,870,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,553,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,185,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
