Insider Selling: Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Director Sells $320,000.00 in Stock

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRLB opened at $172.55 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.26.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRLB. BidaskClub raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,678,000 after purchasing an additional 877,629 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,870,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,553,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,185,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

