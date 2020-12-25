Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $10,376,899.10 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $10,376,899.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $8,882,182.32.

On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $7,359,655.70.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

