Insider Selling: Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Sells $167,390.26 in Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 30.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liquidia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

