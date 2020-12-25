Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO Sells $1,221,793.05 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 205.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,235,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,497 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,289,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 715,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.