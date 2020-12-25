Insider Selling: Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Insider Sells 11,334 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) insider Vanessa Simms sold 11,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £32,075.22 ($41,906.48).

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Vanessa Simms sold 25,000 shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £76,750 ($100,274.37).

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Vanessa Simms acquired 108 shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £299.16 ($390.85).

On Friday, October 2nd, Vanessa Simms acquired 102 shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($391.80).

Grainger plc (GRI.L) stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 285.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 294.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. Grainger plc has a 52-week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grainger plc (GRI.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.17 ($4.24).

About Grainger plc (GRI.L)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

