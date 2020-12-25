Insider Selling: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Sells $531,300.00 in Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FireEye stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.