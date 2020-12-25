Insider Selling: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Sells $531,300.00 in Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
FireEye stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.16.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About FireEye
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.
