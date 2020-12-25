Insider Buying: Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Purchases C$56,500.00 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,127.25.

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.94. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$5.83. The company has a market cap of C$601.55 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$225.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

