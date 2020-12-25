Insider Buying: Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) Insider Acquires £25,800 in Stock

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) insider Caoimhe Giblin purchased 20,000 shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Shares of UKW opened at GBX 130.80 ($1.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.81. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 99.90 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.84 ($2.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

