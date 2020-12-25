Insider Buying: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Major Shareholder Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $71.11.

