Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading Down 5.6%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 6,424,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,617,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

INSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,072,514.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $615,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,232,079. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 471.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 46.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

