InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Head-To-Head Survey

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

27.4% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 7.04, meaning that its share price is 604% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -269.03% -70.65% -27.05% Independence Contract Drilling -76.74% -14.59% -9.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and Independence Contract Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.22 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling $203.60 million 0.09 -$60.79 million ($4.80) -0.64

InPlay Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Contract Drilling.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InPlay Oil and Independence Contract Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Independence Contract Drilling 0 5 0 0 2.00

Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 278.58%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats InPlay Oil on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.