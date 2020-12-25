INO COIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $398,583.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. INO COIN has a market cap of $717.22 million and approximately $398,583.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN token can now be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00016566 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00135016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00693921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00164419 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00363059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00101152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00063614 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

