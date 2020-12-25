INLOCK Price Up 4.7% This Week (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $7,122.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INLOCK has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00047123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00313928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016494 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00029564 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,322,932,963 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

