Ink Protocol Market Cap Hits $239,763.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $239,763.00 and approximately $4,378.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00047288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00318033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00029685 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

