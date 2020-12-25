Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 53.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 383,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $994,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.34.

INFY opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

