Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. Informa has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

