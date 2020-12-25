Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.67

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and traded as high as $37.50. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 669 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IFNNF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

