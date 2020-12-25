Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.91

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.91 and last traded at $80.88, with a volume of 1269682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,705,899.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,382,175 shares of company stock worth $94,249,206 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

