Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) Shares Gap Up to $215.00

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $215.00, but opened at $225.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) shares last traded at $210.16, with a volume of 1,152 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.45 million and a P/E ratio of 165.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.22.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

