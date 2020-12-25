iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 43,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14.

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Adroit Resources Inc and changed its name to iMetal Resources Inc in November 2015.

