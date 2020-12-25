Ignition Price Tops $0.0420 on Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a market capitalization of $57,473.92 and $22.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,412.90 or 1.00000290 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00019824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00015812 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000551 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,381,128 coins and its circulating supply is 1,367,955 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

