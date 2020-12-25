IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0332 on Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and $150,338.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,504,659 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

