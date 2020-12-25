Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Hits $1.78 on Exchanges

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00007567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $91.28 million and approximately $682,100.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00137498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00688725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00181477 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00372063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00100417 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

