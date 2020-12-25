ICC Labs Inc. (ICC.V) (CVE:ICC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

ICC Labs Inc. (ICC.V) (CVE:ICC)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.62.

ICC Labs Inc. (ICC.V) Company Profile (CVE:ICC)

ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Labs Inc. (ICC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC Labs Inc. (ICC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.