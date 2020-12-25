I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.84.

Shares of IMAB opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,551,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,882,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

