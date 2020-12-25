Hyperion (HYN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49,848.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $63.51 million and $49,848.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00136848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00687742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00180619 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00371547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00100824 BTC.

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

