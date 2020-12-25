HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0080 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $3.08 million and $6,322.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00134465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00671370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00163747 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00353774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00061379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00096354 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,592,848 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.